Mick Fanning’s fiance makes ‘desperate’ plea

MICK Fanning's pregnant fiance has made a desperate plea for help to get her mother to Australia for the birth of her child.

American model Breeana Randall, who is 35 weeks pregnant with her and the Gold Coast surfer's first child, shared a post to Instagram on Tuesday in which she said the couple had "exhausted all avenues" to get her mother to Australia from her Californian home, describing her absence during the pregnancy as "heartbreaking".

Mick Fanning and Breeana Randall are expecting their first child in August. Picture: Instagram/ @breeanablue

"It hurts me to write this and share personal matters … but as the birth of bub is approaching I'm a bit desperate and could use some help and advice," Randall, 27, wrote.

"My mom has missed out on my entire pregnancy and was meant to be here in May and be here for the birth of her first grand baby in August. I'm her only child, and my father is in heaven, so you can imagine how important this is for both of us."

Under current COVID-19 travel restrictions only Australian citizens, permanent residents, and their immediate family members - a spouse, de facto partner, a dependent child or legal guardian - are allowed to travel to Australia.

The advice from the Department of Home Affairs is to apply for an exemption, which is determined by The Commissioner of the Australian Border Force (ABF) on a case-by-case basis.

Breeana Randall shares a photo at 34 weeks pregnant. Picture: Instagram/ @breeanablue

"We've exhausted all avenues that we know of to get her here (applying for visa and compassionate reason for travel) but with no word. Does anyone know how to expedite this process and get her to Australia from California?" Randall wrote, saying she understood her mother would need to quarantine for two weeks and would likely miss the birth.

"As long as she's here during the newborn stage we'd be so grateful. This is so heartbreaking and it saddens me to think of all the other families going through similar situations … being confined from their loved ones during excitingly beautiful or extremely challenging times."

"I'm so thankful for the healthy and beautiful pregnancy I've had but as the time draws nearer I'm just getting sadder and sadder that my mom potentially won't be here.

"I'm gonna be a momma and I need my momma."

On Wednesday she thanked those who had responded to the post, saying she would share "any positive movements in hopes it can help others in similar situations".

Fanning and Randall revealed they were expecting their first child together back in February. The surfer popped the question during the photo shoot of their baby announcement.

Originally published as Mick Fanning's fiance makes 'desperate' plea