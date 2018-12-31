Price fillies stake claim for autumn riches

John Allen and Yes Yes Yes take out the opening race at The Valley.

John Allen and Yes Yes Yes take out the opening race at The Valley.

MICK Price has unearthed a couple of autumn carnival three-year-old filly contenders after a winniung weekend for the trainer.

Crack The Code won the Ladbrokes Handicap (1000m) before Oceanex took out the Dean & McPherson Catering Handicap (1600m) at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

Both are different types with Price looking at keeping Catching The Code to races to a maximum of 1200m while it's further the better for Oceanex with her trainer already looking at Oaks races with the filly.

Price said he's planning a Sydney assault with Oceanex but the filly will need to get another win under the belt, and a ratings boost, to be a potential contender.

"She handles bad ground and Sydney can throw up bad ground so I think you have to be optimistic," Price said.

"She's got that Kiwi pedigree going through her to get the journey.

"I think if we can get her to those races we'll see the best of her at 2000 metres and beyond.

Damien Oliver and Crack the Code combine for a dominant performance.

"She needs to win another race and get her rating up before getting to those sort of races but I don't want to bottom her out and get to Sydney gone.

"She's thriving at the moment so we might go again, get some prize money, get the rating and then have a little breather."

Crack The Code will potentially get her chance to tackle stakes races earlier than her stablemate with Price planning a couple of races during January before the autumn carnival in Melbourne gets into full swing the following month.

The filly won on debut at Flemington in May before stepping up to stakes grade in Adelaide at her only other start.

Although the race was restricted to fillies and mares at benchmark 70 level, Price said it was a beautiful race to kick her off in.

Jockey Dwayne Dunn and Oceanex prove too strong in the fifth race.

"She was an immature filly early on but she's quite robust now and I think she'll train on," Price said.

"I think if we can get her rating up come February and March she'll be in the better class stakes races.

"She gives me the impression 1200m is plenty at this stage and there's enough races about for a horse like her."

Meanwhile, the Darren Weir-trained colt Yes Yes Yes has moved into the second line of betting for the Magic Millions 2YO Classic after scoring a comfortable victory at Moonee Valley.

The talented colt followed his win at Flemington on December 15 with an easy victory in Saturday's Punters.com.au Plate on Saturday.

John Allen pilots Yes Yes Yes to an impressive victory.

Yes Yes Yes had his price shortened for the Magic Millions 2YO Classic at the Gold Coast on January 12 from $8 to $6 to share the second line of betting behind $5 joint favourites Dubious and Unite And Conquer.

Jockey John Allen said Yes Yes Yes was doing everything right at present but the Gold Coast race presented a new challenge.

Sent out the $1.85 favourite, Yes Yes Yes raced to a 1-1/2 length win from Alburq ($9) with Battlecruiser ($21) a short-neck away third.

"He's still a little bit green so there's improvement to come," Allen said. "He got a beautiful run and travelled up to them well but had a bit of a look at them.

"He's got a great attitude and going to the Gold Coast, racing right-handed, is going to be a new task for him.

"But he definitely has the ability so we'll be going there and hoping for a bit of luck."