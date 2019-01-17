Microchipping clinic opening after 2018 cancellation

PAWFECT DAY: Cr. Ellen Smith with Katina Kilpatrick who is President of Capricorn Animal Aid in Rockhampton and one of their dogs that they have rescued from the pound.

A MICROCHIPPING and vaccination clinic which was due to take place in December, but was cancelled due to bush fires, will be held next month.

Planning and Regulatory Committee chair, Councillor Ellen Smith, said the council was helping owners access affordable vaccinations and microchipping to keep their dogs healthy, happy and safe.

"It was unfortunate that the December clinic had to be cancelled ... we didn't want to put a large group of animals together in a situation where there's the potential for them to get excited and overheat,” Cr Smith (pictured above, to the left) said. "We have had so much interest and seen hundreds of pets over the course of the clinics, so I'm really pleased we've been able to reschedule. If you hold an eligible concession card there are significant discounts available.

”Even if there are no concession cards in your household, microchipping is still available to all for just $10, with council covering the rest of the cost.”

The clinic will be on Sunday, February 3, from 7.30am to noon at the Walter Pearce Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.