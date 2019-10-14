Microgirds to save million of dollars for CQ customers

The call is out to find willing participants keen to study the viability of microgrids in Central Queensland.

Microgrids are stand-alone power systems that can operate independently or maintain a connection to the grid. They are made up of distributed energy resources such as solar photovoltaics and batteries.

The first round of the Regional and Remote Communities Reliability Fund is now open to applications from across Australia. Up to $20 million of grants will be awarded to feasibility studies in this first round.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the grants will fund community organisations, electricity distribution businesses and other interested entities across Capricornia to undertake feasibility studies.

“Microgrid technology is becoming increasingly cost effective, creating the opportunity for a reliable, low cost, off-grid supply,” Ms Landry said.

“This is especially useful for people in regional locations, on the fringe-of-grid, reducing the need for expensive poles and wires.

“Moving grid-supplied remote customers to microgrid supply could save hundreds of millions of dollars in costly network maintenance while improving reliability.”

According to the Federal Government, feasibility studies are the first step to unlocking investment in microgrids, and their benefits for individual communities and the grid.

additional support can be sought from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency and Clean Energy Finance Corporation where feasibility studies find that microgrids are economically viable.

The latest grants come as part of a $50 million program to help communities across Capricornia access cheaper and more reliable power through microgrids.