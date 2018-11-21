Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A GUTFUL: Microplastics have been found in juvenile wild caught coral trout around Heron and One Tree Islands.
A GUTFUL: Microplastics have been found in juvenile wild caught coral trout around Heron and One Tree Islands. Contributed
News

Microplastics in reef coral trout on Queensland coast

Glen Porteous
by
21st Nov 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MICROPLASTICS have been found in wild-caught fish from the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area, including popular locations of Heron and One Tree Island.

A study conducted by the Australian Institute of Marine Science in Townsville was the first study to report the detection of man-made fibres in the intestines of coral trout. The research found 115 items of waste in the intestine of 19 juvenile coral trout collected on coral reefs from Heron, One Tree, Lizard and Orpheus Island.

It is not yet known what are the long-term ramifications of microplastics on fish in the regions.

AIMS marine ecologist Dr Frederieke Kroon said 94 per cent of the items were a mix of semi-synthetic and naturally-derived materials, while only six per cent was synthetic.

"Our initial analysis suggests the condition of the juvenile coral trout examined was not affected by the abundance of ingested microdebris in its guts,” Dr Kroon said.

"Whether it has any longer-term effects on coral trout reproduction or mortality, we don't know yet.”

The study did not examine the potential risk to human consumers, as the items were detected in the fishes' intestines, which is traditionally removed before consumption.

AIMS has also just started a project to look at microplastic contamination of Queensland seafood more broadly, including adult coral trout.

More Stories

aims australian institute of marine science great barrier reef world heritage area heron island lizard island microplastics one tree island orpheus island
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Summer's sting to hit this weekend with heat wave

    Summer's sting to hit this weekend with heat wave

    Weather Rockhampton expected to reach 41

    Subbies push to remove administrator in creditors meeting

    premium_icon Subbies push to remove administrator in creditors meeting

    Business JM Kelly Builders went into administration last month owing $21mil

    ALDI appoints local business to complete Gladstone Rd works

    premium_icon ALDI appoints local business to complete Gladstone Rd works

    Business They are still 'urgently' looking for a new builder

    Please don't boycott Rocky pleads tourist company

    premium_icon Please don't boycott Rocky pleads tourist company

    News RRC now has February 15 to stop illegal camping and RV accommodation

    Local Partners