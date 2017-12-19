Mid-year 'madness to the extreme': CQUni boss on 'sudden' cut

MONDAY morning's roll out of the mid-year budget update has put Australian universities on the chopping block amidst the government's plan to chip away at the nation's gross debt by $23 billion.

CQUni Vice-Chancellor and President Scott Bowman has slammed the government's plan to cut $2.1 billion from tertiary funding.

The funding cut will see many disadvantaged students left without many options when it comes to secondary education and numbers of enrolled students significantly reduced.

According to Professor Bowman, the announcement has "come very suddenly".

"There was no talk in any election about cutting this funding," he said.

"I don't remember it being brought up over the weekend in the by-election that this funding was going to be cut.

"We're having a lot of meetings to try and sort this out."

Despite Professor Bowman's recent conversations with the government, there was no indication of any plans to leave the education sector high and dry.

"It comes really without too much warning," he said.

"Every time I've spoken to the government they've said they've been committed to the demand-led system and then overnight they've affectively killed the demand-led system.

"I think it's going to impact regions and it's not just us, it's all regions... it's really bad news."

Professor Bowman said the university currently has many new programs which will now be left in the lurch in terms of student numbers, and many of the new three-year programs will struggle to bring in consistent numbers of enrolments in the next two years as a result of the cut.

"We need those people," he said.

"We need more people particularly going into the health and aids services.

"We need engineers and basically most of the funding for those courses will now be cut."

News Regional media has thrown its support behind Australian universities in light of this development and has promised to campaign on behalf of the education facilities.

Professor Bowman responded to the support by saying he would also be "more than happy to be involved" in the campaign.

"I'd be very pleased if [News Regional] did do that because this is going to impact regional Australia and any voice we can get would be really good," Professor Bowman said.

"I think it would be great... because there's a lot of people that have aspirations to go to university and not just us, but all regional universities have been great at meeting those aspirations.

"We've already seen some interesting tactics by the government.

"They are now kind of attacking us on completion rates and I'm more than happy to speak to that as well."

With student fees still currently in place at about 30 to 40 per cent, this budget measure will see a 60 per cent cut of what the universities themselves will receive from the fees.

"We have to pay the clinical departments a fee to take our students to go into the hospital, after you've paid that fee there's nothing left," Professor Bowman said.

"It's madness in the extreme."

The Morning Bulletin contacted Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Senator Matt Canavan and the Department of Education and Training for comment.