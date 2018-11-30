Menu
UPDATES: QFES have provided the latest updates on the bushfires.
MIDDAY UPDATE: Bushfires in the Gladstone region

Mark Zita
by
30th Nov 2018 12:33 PM

THE QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued fresh advisories for the Deepwater and Winfield bushfires, and a new vegetation fire at Boyne Valley.

Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek

Residents are urged to leave now, and the bushfire warning level remains at watch and act.

QFES advises as of 11.35am, a large and intense fire is moving south-east towards Lindy Drive, Emery Road and Coast Road.

"The fire could have a significant impact on the community,” the update said.

Firefighters also said they are working to contain the fire, but not every property could be protected.

Power, water and mobile phone services could be disrupted.

The nearest evacuation centre is the Miriam Value Community Centre at 41 Blomfield Street.

Winfield

Residents are urged to prepare to leave, and the bushfire warning level remains at watch and act.

QFES advises as of 12.05pm, the fire is travelling south towards the Windfield community.

"The fire is likely to impact the Winfield community,” the update said.

Firefighters are monitoring backburning operations which happened overnight, and containment lines are being strengthened.

The nearest evacuation centre is at the QCWA Hall, 21 Main Stret, Yandaran.

Boyne Valley

QFES advises multiple crews are on scene of a vegetation fire burning near Norton Road, Boyne Valley.

Crews are working to contain the blaze, but there is no threat to property at this time.

Residents in Boyne Valley maybe affected by smoke throughout the day, and motorists are advised to drive to the conditions.

If the situation changes, residents are urged to contact 000.

