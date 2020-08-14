’Middle man’ busted with 42 pills of restricted drug

A MAN has been fined after being found with 42 tablets of a restricted drug.

Anton Quay Haynes, 29, pleaded guilty on August 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing drug utensils and one of possessing a restricted drug.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police executed a search warrant on Haynes’s residence on May 14, locating messages on his phone referencing HG and HB – terms for drug amounts of half gram and half ball – with the defendant telling police he was “just a middle man”.

He said police also found scales and clip-seal bags in a bag, along with 42 brown tablets in a clip-seal bag.

Snr Constable Rumford said the pills were Amitriptyline, otherwise known as Endep or Elavil, is an antidepressant medication, and they were no longer in blister packaging.

He said police also found 51 white tablets believed to be panadol.

Haynes had an 11-page criminal record.

His lawyer, Felicity Davis, said Haynes had taken the restricted pills out of the blister packets as he planned to take them.

She said Haynes’s mental health had been declining and was seeing the acute mental health team during COVID-19 restrictions in Rockhampton, but was now referred back to his general practitioner.

Haynes was ordered to pay $1000 in fines and convictions were recorded.