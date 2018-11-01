Middle stump design a win for reconciliation

The Gumbaynggirr-design middle stump during last week's Coutts- Coffs v Sawtell match at McKittrick park.

The Gumbaynggirr-design middle stump during last week's Coutts- Coffs v Sawtell match at McKittrick park. Caitlan Charles

CRICKET: While it is a sport that has traditionally lacked a lot of colour, one joint venture is breaking the cricketing trend to help the local indigenous community.

Coutts-Coffs Colts replaced the middle stump at both ends of the McKittrick Park pitch last weekend for one with a little more colour.

The stumps, which have been painted with a Gumbaynggirr design, have been produced as part of the Middle Stump Project, headed up by Coffs Colts lower grade captain Clinton Dann.

"It was an idea that just came into my head while I was sitting on my back veranda last year,” he said. "For me there is not enough young indigenous kids taking up cricket as a sport. That is one of my drivers behind the project.

"I also want it to help the reconciliation process for past injustices, and to signify that the indigenous people are the first people on the land.”

The design was painted by Coffs Harbour artist Kevin Dumas, and is hoped to be adopted by Cricket Australia after recent consultations.

"From Kanga cricket to the Big Bash, I want the middle stump everywhere to represent our culture,” Dann said.

Dann has had regular communication with the sport's governing body over the past 12 months with CA performance manager Pat Howard giving his personal appreciation of the project.

"This is why I am so proud of indigenous cricket, my passion is getting more indigenous boys and girls on to the wicket,” Dann said.

"This idea is only a simple one, but it connects everyone to the sport.”