Middlemount medical services boosted under $1m mining deal

HEALTH BOOST: Heart of Australia Founder Dr Rolf Gomes and Anglo American Metallurgical Coal business chief executive Tyler Mitchelson announce a new partnership that will expand specialist medical services across Central Queensland.

SPECIALIST medical services will be extended to four Central Queensland mining communities under a $1 million partnership between Anglo American and Heart of Australia.

Starting from this year, mobile medical clinics will deliver services to the towns of Middlemount, Moura, Banana and Theodore for the first time.

The specialist services currently being delivered by Heart of Australia include cardiology, gynaecology, neurology, gastroenterology, urology, sleep services, respiratory services and endocrinology.

Heart of Australia founder Rolf Gomes said the services would deliver tangible outcomes for regional communities.

“Every time we expand our services to a new location, we have the potential to change and save lives for the community who live there,” Dr Gomes said.

“At Heart of Australia, our vision is to ensure all Australians have access to quality medical specialist services and we’re grateful to have the support of an organisation that understands how important access to good healthcare is.”

Anglo American’s Metallurgical Coal business chief executive Tyler Mitchelson said the company was proud to be supporting such a critical service.

“We’re committed members of the communities where we operate, and we understand how critical it is for those in rural communities to have access to health services when and where they need them most,” Mr Mitchelson said.

A similar service has already been introduced in Moranbah, where Anglo American has two mines.

Heart of Australia’s delivery approach involves taking specialist medical services to the people who need them on a fleet of custom-designed mobile medical clinics.

It currently operates two full-size mobile medical clinics, HEART 1 and HEART 2 and a mini mobile clinic, HEART 3.