Midgee motorbike still missing

UPDATE: 5.15: A MOTORBIKE remains missing after the alleged thieves were tailed by the victim.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the victim allegedly had a motorbike stolen from a property near Midgee and began to pursue the offenders in their car earlier this afternoon.

By the time police responded, the victim had lost sight of the vehicle.

The motorbike has not yet been located.

3.05pm: POLICE units are responding to reports of a victim of a bike theft tailing the offenders on a CQ Highway.

Initial reports from the victim suggest the alleged thieves stole the bike from a property near Midgee and are now driving towards Mt Morgan with the stolen bike hanging out of their vehicle.

The last sighting was near Bouldercombe.