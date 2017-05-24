Midnight blaze at Gracemere business

Queensland Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in Gracemere overnight.

A GRACEMERE business is mopping up this morning after a fire broke out at their Lawrie St address overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the commercial property on Lawrie St just after midnight following reports of billowing smoke.

A QFES spokesman confirmed three crews attended and observed smoke but flames were not visible.

After entering the property, crews located the fire and were able to put it out quickly.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews also attended and were on standby however thankfully there were no patients and no transports to hospital.