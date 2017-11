One patient was taken to the Rockhampton Hospital following a crash on Quay St.

A MIDNIGHT crash on Quay St landed one man in hospital early this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service report one male patient suffered minor injuries after the single-vehicle crash on the riverbank street at 11.48pm.

The patient was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman said he had been released from hospital as at 8am.