Midnight Oil take on Adani in fight for Great Barrier Reef

Midnight Oil pictured on the Great Barrier Reef. Picture: Justin J Heitman.
by Kathy McCabe, National music writer, News Corp Australia Network

AUSTRALIA'S musical activists Midnight Oil have added their power and passion to the fight to stop the controversial Adani mine in far North Queensland.

Staking their Coral Not Coal claim on a hump of sand poking out of the Great Barrier Reef at low tide, the Oils fear the mine and related projects could cause irreversible damage to the natural wonder.

The Oils detoured from their Great Circle tour to perform a Reef benefit concert in Cairns and support the national Stop Adani rallies throughout Australia on the weekend.

Frontman Peter Garrett, also a former environment minister, said the mine which is backed by a Federal Government loan of $1 billion to the Indian developer, could have a serious impact on the region's multibillion-dollar tourism industry.

"We wanted to be able to show everybody that we can't kill the goose that lays the golden egg, that provides all these jobs, contributes to the economy, is responsible for healthy oceans and gives people so much joy," he said.

