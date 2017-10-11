31°
News

Midnight Oil's frontman blasts city for Adani support

Midnight Oil perform at the Townsville Entertainment Centre. Singer Peter Garrett. Picture: Evan Morgan
Midnight Oil perform at the Townsville Entertainment Centre. Singer Peter Garrett. Picture: Evan Morgan
by VICTORIA NUGENT, Townsville Bulletin

MIDNIGHT Oil frontman Peter Garrett unleashed on Indian mining company Adani at their Townsville concert last night, criticising the city for "reversed intellectual capacity" in its support of the Carmichael mega-mine.

More than 3000 people turned out for the sold-out concert at the Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre, including a contingent of people wearing Stop Adani T-shirts, the Townsville Bulletin reported.

The rockers have been speaking out against the Adani project while on their Great Circle tour, with official T-shirts being sold emblazoned with the band's name and the words "Stop the Adani Mine".

Frontman Peter Garrett, also a former environment minister, spoke about "stupid" decisions being made in Australian politics.

"And Townsville has its role to play ... you've delivered one of the biggies, both literally and in terms of reversed intellectual capacity," he said. "Anyway, we wish you all the best on that front however we have a slightly different view of the world, recognising that the increase in the provision of renewable energy, particularly by solar, continues to go up and up and up and the provision by other energy sources goes down and down and down and down," he said.

Related Items

Topics:  general-seniors-news

News Corp Australia
Yeppoon couple return home to find pet killed

Yeppoon couple return home to find pet killed

Six-year old Maltese dog found dead

UPDATE: Truckie 'lucky' after B-double rolls off Bruce Hwy, Rocky

A Toll B-double truck has come off the road and into Midgee Creek, south of Rockhampton.

WATCH: Driver in hospital after truck rolls off Bruce Hwy bridge

PHOTO GALLERY: Rocky U18 boys fire on their home floor

Rockhampton under-18 player Damon Dessent on court against Gladstone at the weekend's CDC Carnival at Hegvold Stadium.

Teams from CQ battle it out at Hegvold Stadium

Winning Rocky lotto ticket worth $1million remains unclaimed

INCREDIBLE: A lucky Rockhampton local or visitor has won Saturday's gold lotto prize.

One Rocky local or visitor is sitting on winning Gold Lotto ticket

Local Partners