Mighty Bulls charge to back-to-back titles in Men's T League

CHAMPIONS: The CQ Bulls men celebrate back-to-back wins in the Men's T League.

CHAMPIONS: The CQ Bulls men celebrate back-to-back wins in the Men's T League. CONTRIBUTED

TOUCH: The CQ Bulls have gone through undefeated to win the Men's T League title in Coffs Harbour.

The team made it back-to-back wins at the national competition, scoring a gritty come-from-behind win over the South Queensland Sharks in the grand final.

Winger Braydon Hegarty, who played every minute of every game at the tournament, was named Player of the Final after scoring two touchdowns in the Bulls' 6-5 win.

Brayden Hegarty was named player of the final. CONTRIBUTED

The Bulls women came agonisingly close to making it a CQ double, going down 8-7 in a drop-off to Victoria Storm in the grand final.

Coach Tracy Upton said it was a fantastic effort from the Courtney Williams- captained team, the majority of whom were aged 16 and under.

"It was a great tournament for the girls and I'm not disappointed one bit,” she said.

"Our goal was to make the semis so to get to the grand final was awesome.

"The teams we played, especially the last three, were all very experienced.

"Our girls will learn from that, so look out 2019.”

The CQ Bulls women were runnners-up, beaten by Victoria Storm in an exciting drop-off. CONTRIBUTED

Men's coach Gary Benbow said he was still on a high after his team's unbelievable effort.

"I'm super proud of the boys, and it really was a great all-round performance,” he said yesterday.

"Captains Harry Griffin and Jack Leonard led from the front and the other boys followed.”

Benbow was particularly impressed with how his troops responded when they were down 3-nil in the first three minutes of the final.

They ground their way back into the contest to trail 3-2 at half-time before taking the lead with three quick touchdowns of their own early in the second half.

"We never panicked, we just kept cool heads out there. We kept punching it down the field until they broke and then we capitalised on it,” he said.

"I was really pleased with how the younger players stepped up, they all played well beyond their years.

"We put a lot of hard work and effort in to get there. We trained for three months and it's just fantastic that it all paid off.”