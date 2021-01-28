Mighty Ducks star turns life around

Shaun Weiss of Mighty Ducks fame has gone through a huge transformation since his arrest in early 2020 (left). At right, he’s seen in late 2020.

Shaun Weiss has reached a milestone in his fight against addiction.

The Mighty Ducks star - who has had a difficult few years, marked by multiple arrests and drug use - is celebrating one year of sobriety, his close friend Drew Gallagher told TMZ.

Weiss, 42, remains living in a sober living facility in California, and also chose to delay his Christmas celebrations so that he could open gifts on his sobriety anniversary, Mr Gallagher said.

The former child star, who played Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks films, continues to receive full dental care from Dr Gabe Rosenthal.

Shaun Weiss in The Mighty Ducks. Picture: Alamy

The dentist previously told Page Six that he was giving Weiss new teeth for free because the actor's methamphetamine addiction destroyed his and he wanted to see Weiss thrive. The whole process, which included mending broken root tips and clearing out infections, would normally cost around $105,000.

"His smile definitely gave him a pep in his step. He was definitely doing well on his own, but he was sort of downtrodden without that smile," Rosenthal shared in September. "Now he's starting to do appearances again."

Weiss was arrested in August 2018 for public intoxication and then in January 2020 for residential burglary while allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine.

