Mighty Miller’s incredible football feat

Frenchville skipper Jordan Miller scored four goals in his team’s 5-3 extra-time semi-final win over Bluebirds United on Saturday night. Photo: Jann Houley

JORDAN Miller produced an inspiring “captain’s knock” in Frenchville’s thrilling extra-time CQ Premier League semi-final win on Saturday.

The super striker slotted four goals – two in regular time and two in extra time - in the Roos’ 5-3 win over Bluebirds United at Ryan Park.

Frenchville are through to the big dance on November 7 and have the chance to win back-to-back Wesley Hall Cups.

Bluebirds will battle it out with Central for the other grand final berth, after the Gladstone side defeated Cap Coast 2-nil in their semi-final.

Miller’s performance left his coach Mat Wust in awe.

“That’s probably the best game I’ve ever seen Jordie play,” Wust said.

“That was a real captain’s knock, you could say. He certainly led from the front.

“It would be great if he could repeat it in two weeks’ time.”

Frenchville's Samuel Reynolds and Bluebirds' Blake Penfold in Saturday night’s semi showdown. Photo: Jann Houley

Wust also praised the Herculean effort of defender Owen McIlwraith, who played 165 minutes of football on Saturday night.

He was part of Frenchville’s second division team, which also won their semi in extra time, and then backed up to play 45 minutes with the firsts.

There was a devastating blow for winger Shane Lubbe, who tore his hamstring late in the first half, an injury that will cost him a start in the grand final.

Wust said the semi was a “game and a half” and a “game of two halves”.

Frenchville dominated the first half, taking a 2-nil lead into half-time, with Miller scoring the first of his four goals.

Bluebirds got back into the game and levelled things up with goals to Liam Mclean in the 52nd minute and Sam Skinner in the 61st.

Frenchville won their CQ Premier League semi-final against Bluebirds United 5-3 in extra time. Photo: Jann Houley

Harry Dean put Frenchville ahead with just three minutes to play before Bluebirds’ Dylan Hall scored just before full time to send the game into extra time.

Mighty Miller took command, scoring two more goals to seal the result for the Roos.

“The first half we were playing some really good football. We were aggressive in defence and composed in attack and they had no answer to it really,” he said.

“In the second half we went out there with the right intentions put we just didn’t put it on the park. We lacked the talk we needed in the midfield and we lost our shape a little bit and let them back into the game.”

Wust said that in extra time, his players got their focus back and were able to finish off the game.

He said while there were outstanding efforts across the board, the team needed to be more consistent.

“It was a good team performance but we only put it together in patches,” he said.

“We can’t play like that if we want to win a grand final.

“We need to focus on being consistent for the whole game.”