Migrant lands her dream job thanks to English program

Jann Houley

LAPIN Hiron's dream was simply to live and work in Australia, and give back to her community.

However, one thing stood in her way, she didn't know how to communicate the English language.

Mrs Hiron, who moved to Australia from Thailand, has now exceeded even her own expectations by learning how to speak and communicate English, as well as securing work as an Assistant-in-Nursing at both Rockhampton Hospital and North Rockhampton Nursing Home.

"When they interviewed me before I started the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) at CQUni, I said that I really wanted to work in aged care," she said.

"In my country when your parents get old you have to take care of them.

"I love to work with older people and I love to help them. It was what I wanted to do living here in Australia."

It was while Mrs Hiron was improving her English language, literacy and numeracy skills in the AMEP that she also decided to take on a Certificate III in Individual Support at CQUniversity.

"When I first started the Certificate III training, I found it very hard to understand the course," she said.

"I had to do lots of assessment but with the support of my teacher Diane, I was able to complete my English study, do my assignments for my Certificate and attend job interviews, all at the same time.

"Finally I have found success - I am working and being paid, and my life in Australia is so much better than before."

Once she had completed the Individual Support course, she applied for work at several nursing homes and was eventually rewarded for her perseverance.

After securing employment at another Rockhampton nursing home, she took a step up into her current full-time role at North Rockhampton Nursing Home, which sees her incorporate much of her work at the hospital.

"I can guarantee that undertaking the AMEP has been very important and useful for my life in Australia," she said.

"I can now support my family and that is so important for me.

"When I first started it was very hard. You just have to tell yourself if you want success in Australia you have to learn English.

"English is very important in communicating with other people, you are not in your country. Even now I have to learn more and more English, I need to update my English skill.

"In my life I never thought I would get such a wonderful opportunity. I am very lucky to be able to say in such a nice country."