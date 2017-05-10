Migrants taught how to drive on Rocky's roads

NEWCOMERS to Australia have been given a helping hand in getting their licenses thanks to a new ground-breaking program.

The Multicultural Safe Driving Program was launched in Rockhampton today by the local police, Multicultural Development Australia and the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Afghanistani Dawood Bayani, who has been living in Australia for six years, headed along to the course with his wife Fatima and said it was a great help when it came to learning how to drive on Queensland's roads.

"We need this sort of workshop every month or every two months,” he said.

"This workshop is about road safety and road rules, traffic signals and is very good.”

With a focus on visual aids, videos were shown to the group demonstrating how to do simple manoeuvrers such as change lanes or use a round about.

While the techniques may seem novel to Australians, many participants come from countries with vastly different road rules and signage.

Speaking from the Rockhampton PCYC, senior sergeant Ashley Hull said planning for the program started two years ago when it was identified there was a need for people coming to Australian from other countries to have help getting their licences.

"From the start, the application process can be a little bit daunting because the some of the documents they might not have or they might not understand,” he said.

"The second main one is the different road rules in different countries compared to Queensland so it's about taking them through that.”

Regional manager of Multicultural Development Australia, Jill Armstrong said the workshop not only taught participants how to act on the road, but helped welcome them to the country.

"The advantage is we have police here, we have Main Roads here so it starts to breakdown those barriers that people have or the fears that people might have about speaking to the police,” she said.

"Combining it today with our learner licence class is we have interpreters here today to make sure people really understand the rules of the road and how to keep themselves safe.”