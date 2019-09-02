Mikeeley cooks up a plan to keep fit, help Jets

AFTER her team's third loss of the season, Mikeeley Hoch was keen to hit the gym.

But it wasn't only to continue her training routine that Hoch wanted to work out.

Studying to be a dietitian, the Jets netballer likes to look after herself as she pursues her sporting career in the Sapphire Series.

Being in second place before Saturday's latest clash, the Jets slipped a spot after losing 50-45 to the QUT Wildcats at the Queensland State Netball Centre.

Hoch said it was a disappointing overall performance despite winning the final quarter.

"We just didn't turn up for it,'' she said.

"They (QUT) were accurate and they pushed really hard.''

After the Jets earlier mustered seven victories from their first 10 games, Hoch said the focus was restoring their winning ways on September 14, after a bye this weekend.

"We've been going really well,'' the regular centre/wing defence said.

"A loss is good because it gives us something to build on.

"That gives us a lot of things to work on so that's a good thing.''

From Rockhampton, Hoch moved south after high school, joining the Brisbane West Lions team, which has largely become the Jets Sapphire Series team this season.

Hoch, 21, said having so many familiar faces in the team was beneficial for her in the competitive Sapphire Series.

"It's been a really big step up this year but it's been good,'' she said.

"Just playing with girls that are at such a high level, it really makes you lift your game. Training with them week in, week out, helps you develop your skills so that's been a big bonus for me.''

Hoch is in her final year studying nutrition and dietetics at QUT.

"I've always enjoyed cooking and food, and having a sporting background kind of ties in nicely with that,'' she said.

She's played in all the Jets games this season as she completes her studies.

The Jets Ruby South side also lost their round 11 game on Saturday, going down 56-51 to QUT.

The Jets held third spot for the fast-approaching finals despite that defeat.

State of play

Sapphire Series Rd 11: QUT def Jets 50-45.

Next game: September 14 v Bulls Sharks at Queensland State Netball Centre.

Ruby South Series Rd 11: QUT def Jets 56-51.

Next game: September 14 v Bull Sharks at QSNC.