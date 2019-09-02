Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jets netballer Mikeeley Hoch.
Jets netballer Mikeeley Hoch.
Netball

Mikeeley cooks up a plan to keep fit, help Jets

David Lems
by
2nd Sep 2019 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER her team's third loss of the season, Mikeeley Hoch was keen to hit the gym.

But it wasn't only to continue her training routine that Hoch wanted to work out.

Studying to be a dietitian, the Jets netballer likes to look after herself as she pursues her sporting career in the Sapphire Series.

Being in second place before Saturday's latest clash, the Jets slipped a spot after losing 50-45 to the QUT Wildcats at the Queensland State Netball Centre.

Hoch said it was a disappointing overall performance despite winning the final quarter.

"We just didn't turn up for it,'' she said.

"They (QUT) were accurate and they pushed really hard.''

After the Jets earlier mustered seven victories from their first 10 games, Hoch said the focus was restoring their winning ways on September 14, after a bye this weekend.

"We've been going really well,'' the regular centre/wing defence said.

"A loss is good because it gives us something to build on.

"That gives us a lot of things to work on so that's a good thing.''

From Rockhampton, Hoch moved south after high school, joining the Brisbane West Lions team, which has largely become the Jets Sapphire Series team this season.

Hoch, 21, said having so many familiar faces in the team was beneficial for her in the competitive Sapphire Series.

"It's been a really big step up this year but it's been good,'' she said.

"Just playing with girls that are at such a high level, it really makes you lift your game. Training with them week in, week out, helps you develop your skills so that's been a big bonus for me.''

Hoch is in her final year studying nutrition and dietetics at QUT.

"I've always enjoyed cooking and food, and having a sporting background kind of ties in nicely with that,'' she said.

She's played in all the Jets games this season as she completes her studies.

The Jets Ruby South side also lost their round 11 game on Saturday, going down 56-51 to QUT.

The Jets held third spot for the fast-approaching finals despite that defeat.

State of play

Sapphire Series Rd 11: QUT def Jets 50-45.

Next game: September 14 v Bulls Sharks at Queensland State Netball Centre.

Ruby South Series Rd 11: QUT def Jets 56-51.

Next game: September 14 v Bull Sharks at QSNC.

brisbane west lions ipswich jets jets netball mikeeley hoch netball queensland competitions qut wildcats rockhampton netball sapphire series
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Trial date set for The Edge

    premium_icon Trial date set for The Edge

    Business THE last occupants of the restaurant at The Edge apartments have been ordered to pay some outstanding rent while waiting for two lawsuit trials to take place.

    Hank's brave fight: Babies can be affected by strokes too

    premium_icon Hank's brave fight: Babies can be affected by strokes too

    News Stanwell parents want to raise awareness this National Stroke Week

    Fishing platforms to cement Rocky as the 'Home of the Barra'

    premium_icon Fishing platforms to cement Rocky as the 'Home of the Barra'

    Fishing Tenders for project have closed, contractor is soon to be appointed

    Peter Dutton: ‘Why Tamil family must go’

    premium_icon Peter Dutton: ‘Why Tamil family must go’

    Opinion Dutton has spoken out on why he won’t take a ‘moral lecture’