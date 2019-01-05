Menu
CQ has seen a rise in flu activity according to CQHHS statistics. PeopleImages
Mild season but flu strikes in Central Queensland

Aden Stokes
5th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
CENTRAL Queensland has seen a peak in flu activity.

The latest available weekly numbers of lab-confirmed influenza cases, released by Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service (CQHHS), confirmed there was a rise in numbers for CQ towards the end of December.

The week of December 3 saw 12 cases, while the week of December 10 saw 17 cases, showing a considerable jump.

According to CQHHS, from December 10 there have been 834 cases of lab-confirmed influenza in CQ for 2018, which compares with the mean for the previous five years of 1063.

Federal Government figures show 1950 flu notifications in Queensland for December 2018, the state's third worst month for the year behind the traditional peak months of September (2485) and August (2022).

The flu spike comes at the end of the mildest flu season in Queensland in five years, with 15,588 confirmed cases.

