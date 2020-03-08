Mile not locked in for Hayes’ Cup winner

LINDSAY Park has not formally ruled out targeting the All-Star Mile with Fifty Stars on Saturday, but a third start in three weeks remains unlikely after import's blistering Australian Cup win.

Inspired by Aidan O'Brien's effort to land the Mackinnon Stakes with Magic Wand four days after contesting the Melbourne Cup, David Hayes said: "They can do it (back up).

"We'll think about him for a couple of days and not make any rash decisions," he added.

Fifty Stars won the Blamey Stakes last week and, after Australian Cup victory, potentially faces the taxing assignment of three starts in 21 days.

The option is to bypass the All-Star Mile and head to the lucrative Sydney autumn for contests such as the Ranvet Stakes in two weeks and then the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Owned by Gerry and Val Ryan, Fifty Stars was ridden perfectly by Irishman John Allen as Lindsay Park celebrated its 10th Cup success.

David Hayes (six) has trained four of those winners in tandem with nephew Tom Dabernig, including three of those with son Ben Hayes.

John Allen produced a great ride on Fifty Stars in the Australian Cup. Picture: Getty Images

Colin Hayes (three) and Peter Hayes (one) also snared Cup wins.

"To win the tenth is just a fantastic effort from everyone for a lot of years, I'm just thrilled," Hayes said. "It is just a race which comes along at the right time. You basically have to have a high quality horse and he is that, so he fitted the bill.

"We planned this race for a long time and those carrots can sometimes throw you off.

"I thought the tactics were spot on for the day too. It was a bit of a worry how the track was riding. All credit to Johnny Allen, he sat quiet on him and produced him late."

Star Perth jockey Willie Pike lamented hitting the front too soon on runner Regal Power, leaving the door ajar for a late Fifty Stars' charge.

Regal Power is a provisional emergency for the All-Star Mile. His owner Bob Peters is hopeful of gaining a start after coming to terms with Regal Power's Cup defeat.

"The way the race was run, Regal Power got flushed out and hit the front miles too soon but William (Pike) agreed - it was a really good run," Peters said. "Hopefully he comes through well and he will start next Saturday in the All-Star Mile if he gets a run in it."

Danny O'Brien was delighted with the effort Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare who ran third, beaten just over a length.

"That was a really good first-up effort from him coming off the Cup," O'Brien said.

Lindsay Park's dual Cup winner Harlem was an excellent fourth after briefly looming.

Fifty Stars is likely to bypass the All-Star Mile and head to Sydney. Picture: AAP

FAMOUS FAMILIES STEAL THE SHOW

Australian racing's traditional super powers shared the spoils at Flemington's Super Saturday with the Hayes and Cummings dynasties taking Australian Cup and Newmarket Handicap honours.

In a memorable echo of Colin Hayes and Bart Cummings' distant rivalry, Lindsay Park landed its 10th Australian Cup with Fifty Stars after Cummings' grandson James won the Newmarket with Bivouac.

David Hayes will now decide whether to start Fifty Stars in Saturday's All-Star Mile after the import secured a stud career with Group 1 success.

"We'll think about him for a couple of days and not make any rash decisions," Hayes said before reflecting on the historical significance of Australian Cup achievement.

Trainers David Hayes,Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes celebrate with jockey John Allen after Fifty Stars’ win in the Australian Cup. Picture: AAP

"It was a real thrill. To win the 10th is just a fantastic effort from everyone for a lot of years, I'm just thrilled."

Hayes has now trained six Cup winners, including four with his nephew Tom Dabernig and three with his son Ben.

Colin Hayes (three) and Peter Hayes (one) are also part of an honour roll rivalled only by the Cummings clan's Newmarket domination.

The win represented the first Newmarket triumph for Glen Boss and Cummings, whose grandfather Bart holds the race training record with eight victories.

Bivouac could join a small army of Australian sprinters heading to Royal Ascot after a devastating win.

Bivouac gave trainer James Cummings his first win in the Newmarket Handicap. Picture: Getty Images

Emulating the 2004 feat of his sire Exceed And Excel by winning Melbourne's premier autumn sprint as a three-year-old, Bivouac is now favourite for virtually every upcoming elite Australian sprint.

Godolphin has been inundated with enquiries about the potential of taking the blue-blood colt to England.

"People have asked whether we'd take him to Royal Ascot," Godolphin managing director Vin Cox said. "We'd love to take him there ultimately but whether it's this year or next year.

"It's an elite crop of three-year-olds and he's the top."