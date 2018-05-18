Milestone for popular Rocky mountain bike event

Anthony Oakeshott will team up with Clinton Daniels in the team of two category in this weekend's six-hour race.

MOUNTAIN BIKING: It was first staged a decade ago at Seeonee Park and the challenging six-hour event continues to be one of the most popular on the local racing calendar.

The Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club is expecting as many as 100 riders to line up for the 10th anniversary edition of the race at First Turkey on Saturday.

Club president Dan Witten said riders could compete solo or in teams, which added to the appeal of the event.

There are two races and track lengths - the-six hour for senior solo and teams (12km track), and the three-hour for junior solo, novice and teams (7km track).

Gladstone's Sean Hall will be one to watch in the solo open male, while Joel Robinson and Glen Chadwick and Anthony Oakeshott and Clinton Daniels are likely to set the pace in the team of two category.

Witten said the six-hour event was a mental as well as a physical challenge.

"For a lot of people it's a race against themselves first and foremost.

"The key is pacing yourself; you can't go too fast too early, you need to find a pace you can maintain.

"It's a great event because it caters to the super-competitive rider as well as those who just want to ride with their friends and share the pain and the experience.

"It starts at 2pm and goes into the night, which adds another dimension to the racing.”

Witten said the race continued to be a success because the club had nurtured and continued to develop it, and the diversity of trails meant the course was different each year which made it exciting for riders.

Registrations close at 6pm Friday; go to the club's Facebook page or visit their website rockymtb. org.au.