Geoff McColl, Executive Dean Faculty of Medicine University of Queensland; Peta Jamieson, Board Chair Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board; Adrian Penningham, Chief Excutive Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service; Steven Miles, Queensland Health Minister; Steve Williams, Chief Executive Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service; Paul Bell, Chair of Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board; and Professor Fiona Coulson, DVC Student Development CQUniversity sign the Memo of Understanding Jann Houley
Milestone step for CQ medical school

Michelle Gately
20th Mar 2019 3:02 PM
AN AMBITIOUS goal of 2022 has been set for the creation of a Central Queensland-based medical school.

Key stakeholders have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop and deliver a partnership to achieve a medical program in Central Queensland and Wide Bay.

Today representatives from CQUniversity Australia, The University of Queensland, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service committed to working together to ensure the dream becomes a reality.

The plan is to have the medical program in place by 2022, starting with up to 30 students in Central

Queensland and up to 30 in Wide Bay; and growing each year to reach at least 120 students in each area by 2026.

More to come.

