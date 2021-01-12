Menu
Miley Cyrus’ pal to enter I’m a Celeb

by Andrew Bucklow
12th Jan 2021 7:10 AM

 

Another star is set to be unveiled on I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! tonight, and fans are convinced they know who it is.

At the end of last night's episode, a teaser revealed the female celebrity is an actor, singer and model who has more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted the name 'Alli' written on the star's backpack.

Social media immediately lit up, with most people guessing it's Alli Simpson who is heading into the jungle tonight.

Alli Simpson with her brother, Cody.
Alli, 22, is Cody Simpson's younger sister and is a model, singer, dancer and influencer who has 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Internet sleuths also discovered that several I'm a Celeb stars have been commenting on Alli's Instagram page lately, all but confirming that she's heading into the jungle.

 

 

 

Alli became good friends with Miley Cyrus who was dating her brother, Cody, for 10 months until they split in August last year.

Alli spent three months with the couple in LA last March, later telling the Gold Coast Bulletin: "Miley is actually super lovely and I really like her."

Alli and Cody Simpson.
I'm a Celeb continues tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30pm

Originally published as Miley Cyrus' pal to enter I'm a Celeb

