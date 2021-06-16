Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

From Hannah Montana to prosthetic boobs: Miley Cyrus moments that shocked us all
Celebrity

Miley’s raunchy message to her own family

by Hannah Southwick, Page Six
16th Jun 2021 7:40 AM

When it comes to posting sexy selfies, Miley Cyrus can't stop, and she won't stop.

On Monday night, the 28-year-old shared a butt pic on her Instagram Stories, quipping, "Probably a good time for my family to unfollow my ass … Literally."

The "Midnight Sky" singer wore nothing but a blue lace bra-and-thong set by Lounge Underwear for the stripped-down shot, which also highlighted her lower back tattoo.

RELATED: Miley opens up about her split from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus' cheeky message to her family: “Unfollow my ass.”
Miley Cyrus' cheeky message to her family: “Unfollow my ass.”

RELATED: Miley and Liam clash in resurfaced red carpet clip

She likely left followers doing a double take as she showed off her figure in two different mirrors, one of which appeared to be balanced on top of a Gucci plate.

Cyrus' interior design scheme isn't all thongs and mirrors, though, as she's previously revealed she also decorates with sex toys.

And it's far from the first time the Plastic Hearts hitmaker has dared to bare all, having recently rocked a see-through Mugler catsuit, showed off her abs in a bikini and given her Hannah Montana merch a sexy makeover.

RELATED: Miley shares sultry lingerie snaps

 

Cyrus - who, despite her caption, is still followed on Instagram by parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus - even modeled a cheeky one-piece swimsuit last week in an Instagram video:

 

 

She's really trying to get unfollowed by her parents, huh.
She's really trying to get unfollowed by her parents, huh.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus' raunchiest interview yet

She's also been using her phone for other racy reasons during the pandemic, revealing in December that she had been having "a lot of FaceTime sex."

The Prisoner singer split from Aussie singer and athlete Cody Simpson last year. In a recent interview, Simpson said the relationship ended "amicably," calling it "just one of those phases."

 

 

 

 

This story originally appeared on Page Six and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Miley's raunchy message to her own family

More Stories

editors picks instagram miley cyrus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen who robbed bottle shop ‘feels kind of bad’

        Premium Content Teen who robbed bottle shop ‘feels kind of bad’

        Crime The 16-year-old was sentenced in the Children’s Court of Queensland on Tuesday.

        Urgent meeting as construction ‘surge’ forecast in CQ

        Premium Content Urgent meeting as construction ‘surge’ forecast in CQ

        Business The Central Queensland construction workforce is about 10,000-strong, and more than...

        Letters to the editor: Humanity has no long term influence

        Premium Content Letters to the editor: Humanity has no long term influence

        Opinion Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Major race day to launch winter carnival

        Premium Content Major race day to launch winter carnival

        Horses The fashions on display on Saturday rival those of the Spring Racing Carnival in...