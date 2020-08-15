Menu
Miley Cyrus has revealed who she lost her virginity to in a clip from a podcast she shared to Instagram.
Celebrity

Miley’s shares virginity confession

by Alex Heigl, Page Six
15th Aug 2020 10:35 AM

Miley Cyrus has divulged that she lost her virginity to Liam Hemsworth at the age of 16.

Cyrus, 27, made the revelation on the newest episode of Barstool Sports' Call Her Daddy podcast.

A clip containing highlights of the podcast - including her admission, "If I'm gonna kill someone, it's not gonna be with a chandelier" - was posted to Instagram Thursday evening.

While the short video is made up of out-of-context clips such as, "It was a lie that I held onto for like, 10 years," Cyrus' relevant disclosure - "I didn't go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy" - is pretty hard to misinterpret.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus takes dig at Liam Hemsworth on Instagram

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus split up last year. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus shaves boyfriend Cody Simpson's head

Cyrus and Hemsworth, 30, were first linked in 2008 after they were both cast in the film adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks novel The Last Song.

Cyrus turned 16 on November 23 of that year.

Their pair got engaged in 2012 but broke things off the following year, only to reconcile in 2015 and eventually marry in December 2018.

The marriage lasted less than a year, with their August 2019 split becoming one of the year's most-watched stories, when, hours after the story broke, photos of Cyrus kissing Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter were released.

Cyrus has confessed she lost her virginity to Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Cyrus also revealed to Call Her Daddy host Alexandra Cooper that, "The first time I ever hooked up with anyone, it was a girl - two of them, actually".

The full episode will be released at 12am Friday.

The revelation comes after Cyrus revealed she broke up with Aussie boyfriend Cody Simpson who she started dating in October last year after her split from Hemsworth.

Cyrus has also revealed she broke up with Aussie boyfriend Cody Simpson. Picture: Instagram

Explaining that "two halves can't make a whole", Cyrus revealed the two were "working on" themselves individually, and said it was likely they would continue to be photographed "hanging out" given they've been friends for a decade.

Originally published as Miley's shares virginity confession

