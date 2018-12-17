Military partnership proves beneficial to local community

MORE than 4000 Singapore troops visited the Rockhampton region in the space of one month.

Exercise Wallaby, an exercise that has run annually since 1990, saw 4300 troops fly in and out of Rockhampton between September and November this year.

Chair of the Airport Committee, councillor Neil Fisher, said the exercise was a major boost for the local economy.

Singapore Armed Forces troops during Exercise Wallaby 2017 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area. Russell Prothero ROK131017wallab

"One of the highlights for our local plane-spotting community was the Boeing 787 Dreamliner touching down, which is an impressive aircraft and great for people to be able to see up close,” he said.

"It's fair to say Rockhampton has had some practice facilitating the logistics over the years, I really have to commend the whole team on what is a massive operational and planning effort each year.

"It's absolutely worth the effort though, each year this exercise not only strengthens our relationship with Singapore but has massive flow-on effects to our economy with the troops visiting our tourism operators, shopping at our businesses and eating at our restaurants.

"Rockhampton always loves having the troops in town to make sure they have the best experience possible in Rockhampton and the airport is already looking forward to welcoming them again in 2019.”

The exercise saw 13 international charters fly into Rockhampton including Singapore Airlines, Royal Brunei Airlines and Air New Zealand.