Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Singapore Armed Forces troops during Exercise Wallaby 2017 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area.
Singapore Armed Forces troops during Exercise Wallaby 2017 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area. Russell Prothero ROK131017wallab
News

Military partnership proves beneficial to local community

17th Dec 2018 8:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 4000 Singapore troops visited the Rockhampton region in the space of one month.

Exercise Wallaby, an exercise that has run annually since 1990, saw 4300 troops fly in and out of Rockhampton between September and November this year.

Chair of the Airport Committee, councillor Neil Fisher, said the exercise was a major boost for the local economy.

Singapore Armed Forces troops during Exercise Wallaby 2017 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area.
Singapore Armed Forces troops during Exercise Wallaby 2017 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area. Russell Prothero ROK131017wallab

"One of the highlights for our local plane-spotting community was the Boeing 787 Dreamliner touching down, which is an impressive aircraft and great for people to be able to see up close,” he said.

"It's fair to say Rockhampton has had some practice facilitating the logistics over the years, I really have to commend the whole team on what is a massive operational and planning effort each year.

"It's absolutely worth the effort though, each year this exercise not only strengthens our relationship with Singapore but has massive flow-on effects to our economy with the troops visiting our tourism operators, shopping at our businesses and eating at our restaurants.

Singapore Armed Forces troops during Exercise Wallaby 2017 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area.
Singapore Armed Forces troops during Exercise Wallaby 2017 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area. Russell Prothero ROK131017wallab

"Rockhampton always loves having the troops in town to make sure they have the best experience possible in Rockhampton and the airport is already looking forward to welcoming them again in 2019.”

The exercise saw 13 international charters fly into Rockhampton including Singapore Airlines, Royal Brunei Airlines and Air New Zealand.

exercise wallaby neil fisher singapore armed forces
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ OP results: Rockhampton student's hard work pays off

    premium_icon CQ OP results: Rockhampton student's hard work pays off

    News Anry van Zyl knows exactly what she wants to do now that she has finished high school

    • 17th Dec 2018 8:56 PM
    'We just look to the skies and hope for a really good fall'

    premium_icon 'We just look to the skies and hope for a really good fall'

    Weather Rainfall off Cyclone Owen still doesn't break the drought.

    • 17th Dec 2018 8:46 PM
    Murder victim's secrets of affair and gambling revealed

    premium_icon Murder victim's secrets of affair and gambling revealed

    Crime Secrets revealed during hearing of man accused of beheading

    Which beachside suburb is CQ's newest property hotspot?

    premium_icon Which beachside suburb is CQ's newest property hotspot?

    Property "It's arguably the coast's nicest beach”

    Local Partners