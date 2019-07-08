Menu
REPORT: Yeppoon Coast Guard report
Military vessels force yachts to change course

Meg Bolton
8th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
AVOIDING naval vessels became common practice for yachts sailing the Capricorn Coast last week, with Exercise Talisman Sabre under way.

The Coast Guard Yeppoon monitored multiple radio conversations from boats offshore from the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

Coast Guard Yeppoon has received numerous enquiries about closures in the Military Training Area in relation to the commencement of the exercise.

The present closure will finish at midnight tonight, and the next closure commences on Tuesday, July 30 .

The coast guard advised boat operators planning a trip north to monitor the Maritime Safety Queensland website for new notices. and proceed through the area with caution.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

