Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A popular brand of almond milk has been recalled over a possible bacterial contamination.
A popular brand of almond milk has been recalled over a possible bacterial contamination.
Health

Milk recalled over contamination

by Phoebe Loomes
1st Sep 2020 11:23 AM

A popular brand of almond milk has been urgently recalled over fears of a possible bacterial contamination, with people told to "seek medical advice".

Milk Lab's almond milk 1-litre cartons are being recalled by company Rio Coffee Pty Ltd, over fears of a possible microbial contamination. Any food with this kind of contamination can cause illness, and people who may have consumed the almond milk who are concerned about their health are urged to "seek medical advice".

Community Newsletter SignUp
Milk Lab Almond Milk has been recalled over a possible mould contamination.
Milk Lab Almond Milk has been recalled over a possible mould contamination.

 

⚠️ Food Recall SA only ⚠️ Rio Coffee is recalling their Milk Lab Almond Milk 1L with a Best Before date of 6 AUG 2021...

Posted by Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) on Monday, 31 August 2020


The cartons being recalled have a best before date of August 6, 2021, and have been on sale at supermarkets, cafes and restaurants in South Australia.

Anyone seeking further information can contact Rio Coffee Pty Ltd.

Originally published as Milk recalled over contamination

More Stories

food recall recall shopping smarter shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Tremendous sale result’ as more records broken at CQLX

        Premium Content ‘Tremendous sale result’ as more records broken at CQLX

        News Vealer heifers reach $1200/head and heavy steers make 380.2c/kg.

        • 1st Sep 2020 11:00 AM
        ‘Barry’ shows plenty of heart in Eagle Farm outing

        Premium Content ‘Barry’ shows plenty of heart in Eagle Farm outing

        Horses ‘He got a pretty fair squeeze-up at the start but that didn’t put him off his...

        Time to nominate your Oz Day heroes

        Premium Content Time to nominate your Oz Day heroes

        News Livingstone Shire’s awards nominations open today.

        Resident lights flare to attract firies to blaze

        Premium Content Resident lights flare to attract firies to blaze

        News Crews attended a structure fire on North Street last night.