Millar ‘back to work’ with Gregory electorate declared

THE seat of Gregory has officially been declared with the LNP’s Lachlan Millar returning as the electorate’s member after the 2020 Queensland Election.

Mr Millar has returned for his third term as Member for Gregory and is ready to get back to work.

“I am very relieved and proud to have been strongly supported by the voters of Gregory, but I am very disappointed to see my own party in opposition again,” Mr Millar said.

“We must do better and I promise the people of Gregory we will.

“I will be working very hard this term to represent the needs of the people of Gregory and to highlight the many areas where Queensland is failing.”

On the first preference count, Mr Millar achieved 54.12 per cent of the primary vote.

He said his priorities for the next term included roads, school infrastructure and staffing issues and health across the region.

More stories:

Resignation sparks anger among CQ mayors

Candidates left out of pocket for failed election bids

“I am looking forward to the opening of the new hospital in Blackall and I welcome Labor’s promise of renal dialysis for Longreach,” he said.

“But I am angry that the Central Highlands has once again been overlooked for this lifesaving health service.

“I am also concerned that during the election campaign Treasurer Dick said that Queensland Health would have to find savings of a billion dollars. There is simply no fat in Gregory’s health services to cut without seriously hurting my constituents.

“The Premier has promised that she will be introducing Voluntary Assisted Dying legislation in February 2021 and I will be consulting widely with my constituents about that.”

He says Blackwater needs to be issued with a proper hospital this term, to service the growing population.

Mr Millar is heading to Brisbane today to attend party meetings this week and says Queensland parliament has been scheduled to start sitting again on December 1.

“It’s an honour and privilege to be re-elected,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to the next four years and making sure we keep Labor to account and make sure their promises are seen through.”