Rocky startups benefit from million dollar boost

ROCKHAMPTON'S rapidly growing start-up sector will share in a one million dollar funding boost announced by the State Government yesterday.

The Queensland Regional Startup Hubs Support Program is designed to increase regional startup activity with networking events, startup weekends and education and skills programs.

Rockhampton SmartHub business manager Elize Hattin said the announcement was a boost for regional innovation.

"Since the introduction of the SmartHub we have seen a tremendous increase in startup activity in the Rockhampton region," Ms Hattin said.

"The SmartHub exists to activate, foster and support startups as part of Rockhampton Regional Council's ongoing work to secure the region's future.

"(This program) is very important, not only as a catalyst for more startup activity, but also to support the future of startups here.

"The ability to provide expert guidance and more valuable resources proves highly beneficial and instils confidence in people wanting to have a go."

The latest announcement takes State Government support for regional innovators to $10 million.

Recognised startup support organisations will be able to secure up to $25,000 per year for three years to deliver programs to upskill entrepreneurs.

Innovation Minister Kate Jones said the program would compliment the Advancing Regional Innovation Program, designed to create new jobs in regional Queensland by supporting entrepreneurs from idea to investment.

"By supporting entrepreneurs from regional Queensland, we've already created about 6000 jobs," Ms Jones said.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said startups were an important part of the Central Queensland business economy.

"This announcement will help ensure startups have the training and support they need to scale up and employ more locals.

"We're committed to backing promising local businesses to achieve great things."

The new program was announced ahead of the second ARIP conference, to be held in Townsville on November 27-28 November to enable Regional Innovation Coordinators in the 12 regions to discuss how innovation and entrepreneurship could be harnessed to create jobs and expand local economies.