Million-dollar Cap Coast mansion sells under the hammer

THE Capricorn Coast real estate market is going from “strength to strength” with a million-dollar mansion selling under the hammer last weekend.

The home at 27 Island View Crescent, Barlows Hill sold at auction on Saturday for $1.376M.

Selling agent for the home and principal at RMW Property Agents Rory Wex said there were about 18 people at the auction on the day, with two registered bidders vying for the property.

Mr Wex said the interest in the three-storey home was strong right through the campaign, with about 40 groups of people attending the open homes.

“It was really encouraging to have that many people through a million-dollar property,” he said.

“There were a lot of people in those 40 groups looking for homes in the higher end, and this property didn’t quite suit them.

“Buyers are starting to show themselves and present to million-dollar properties and that is fantastic.”

At the end of the day, it was a couple from Rockhampton who came out of the auction victorious.

Mr Wex said the couple was unsure whether they would move straight into the home.

“They are still deciding how they will treat the property at this stage,” he said.

The luxury home spanned over three levels and drew potential buyers in with its uninterrupted 180-degree ocean views, which could be seen from every floor.

“People buying on the Capricorn Coast want to see the ocean,” Mr Wex said.

The home boasted 1000 sq m of living space, with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a “designer” kitchen, air-conditioning and double garage.

The upper level of the home featured a master suite complete with a private kitchenette, a cosy sitting area and spacious office.

The bottom level featured a soundproof media room, gym, library, and a built-in timber bar with an adjoining pool room that opened to the outdoor deck and wet edge pool.

Outside the home featured beautiful terraced gardens with a barbecue gazebo and shed.

Saturday was a very busy day for auctions Mr Wex said, with three homes selling under the hammer.

RMW Property Agents were involved in the sale of 6 Maysbrook Court, Edenbrook, which sold for $460,000. The company also sold 27 Island View Crescent for $1.376M and 22 Oak Street, Emu Park, for $235,000.

“We are seeing some definite green shoots right through all levels of the market and the three auctions on Saturday were across three different price ranges,” Mr Wex said.

“We really covered the whole spectrum and all three had really strong activity.

“That’s a good sign that it’s not just one section of the market that is moving. All price brackets are starting to move, and I think people are starting to realise now is the time to buy.”

Mr Wex said he believed the market would continue to go from “strength to strength”.

“I believe it will continue to build,” he said.

“There is more activity through open homes with more buyers ready with finance.

“We have also got some large infrastructure projects in the region and off the back of the mining activity I can see the property market on the Capricorn Coast continuing to improve.”