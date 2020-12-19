Million-dollar homes: Top 10 sales of 2020

SOLD: 27 Island View Cres, Barlows Hill, sold for $1.376 million on February 22 through RMW Property Agents. Picture: Contributed

SOLD: 27 Island View Cres, Barlows Hill, sold for $1.376 million on February 22 through RMW Property Agents. Picture: Contributed

From beachfront homes to mansions and Queenslanders, Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast has recorded a number of million-dollar property sales in 2020.

Here are the top 10 biggest property sales of the year:

1. 929 Farnborough Road, Farnborough

This incomplete mansion sold for the record price of $2.86 million at auction on February 29 through RMW Property Agents.

The Farnborough home boasted exquisite 360-degree views on 620 acres and included a large balcony and entertainment area, six-car garage space, seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

SOLD: 929 Farnborough Road, Farnborough, sold for $2.86 million on February 29 through RMW Property Agents. Picture: Contributed

2. 1 Chrisney St, Lammermoor

This beachfront home sold for $2.175 million on July 16 through RMW Property Agents.

The two-storey home boasted its own private beach access and amazing views from north Lammermoor Beach, to the Great Keppel Islands, and south to Rosslyn Bay Marina.

The Lammermoor home also included five bedrooms, three bathrooms, open plan living and dining spaces and a stunning quartzon pool.

SOLD: 1 Chrisney St, Lammermoor, sold for $2.175 million on July 16 through RMW Property Agents. Picture: Contributed

3. 24 Rosslyn St, Rosslyn

Boasting unparalleled ocean and city views, 24 Rosslyn St, Rosslyn, sold for $1.79 million on November 6.

The beachfront home settled last week through Ray White – Yeppoon and included four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large lounge room and open plan kitchen, dining and family room.

Also included on the 1722sq m block was an in-ground pool complemented by a very expansive resort-style covered patio with outdoor kitchen, spa and direct beach access.

SOLD: 24 Rosslyn St, Rosslyn, sold for $1.79 million on November 6 through Ray White – Yeppoon. Picture: Contributed

4. 49 Queen St, The Range

Standing on the crown of the hill in Queen St, The Range, this colonial home sold for $1.525 million on February 27 through Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate.

The home, which had been restored by the owners over many years, included five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two living areas and an in-ground saltwater pool.

The 1345 sqm home also included a wide-open from veranda with view over the city and Berserker Ranges and second veranda to the rear with south westerly rural views.

SOLD: 49 Queen St, The Range, sold for $1.525 million on February 27 through Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate. Picture: Contributed

5. 27 Island View Cres, Barlows Hill

This Barlows Hill mansion sold at auction for $1.376 million on February 22 through RMW Property Agents.

The luxury home spanned over three levels and featured uninterrupted 180-degree ocean views, which could be seen from every floor.

The home boasted 1000 sqm of living space, with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a “designer” kitchen, airconditioning and double garage.

The upper level of the home featured a master suite complete with a private kitchenette, a cosy sitting area and spacious office.

The bottom level featured a soundproof media room, gym, library, and a built-in timber bar with an adjoining pool room that opened to the outdoor deck and wet edge pool.

Outside the home featured beautiful terraced gardens with a barbecue gazebo and shed.

SOLD: 27 Island View Cres, Barlows Hill, sold for $1.376 million on February 22 through RMW Property Agents. Picture: Contributed

6. 11 Bayside Way, Rosslyn

This idyllic waterfront villa sold for $1.35 million on November 20 through Yeppoon Real Estate.

The Rosslyn villa offered the lifestyle of the marina with captivating views and a private pontoon.

It also included a stunning fully equipped kitchen with granite bench tops, open plan living and four bedrooms.

SOLD: 11 Bayside way, Rosslyn, sold for $1.35 million on November 20. Picture: Contributed

7. 28 Bayview Dr, Lammermoor

This three-storey Lammermoor home sold for $1.15 million on January 31 through Yeppoon Real Estate.

The home featured breathtaking ocean views and stunning sunrises from each of its three levels.

The 800 sqm home also included six bedrooms, four bathrooms a spacious kitchen, two living rooms, a rumpus room and a saltwater pool.

SOLD: 28 Bayview Dr, Lammermoor, sold for $1.15 million on January 31 through Yeppoon Real Estate. Picture: Contributed

8. 13 Livingstone Ln, Cooee Bay

This beachfront home sold at auction for $1.12 million on November 14 through RMW Property Agents.

The north-facing Cooee Bay beach house offered uninterrupted ocean views that could be enjoyed all year-round from the entertainers’ deck.

It also included three bedrooms, one bathroom and direct access to the beach.

SOLD: 13 Livingstone Lane, Cooee Bay, sold at auction on November 14 for $1.12 million. Picture: Contributed

9. 64 Agnes St, The Range

This grand Queenslander in the sought-after suburb of The Range sold for $1.1 million on June 3 through Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate.

Described as ‘stylish and charming’, the renovated property was set over two levels on a 1145 sqm block and boasted five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Standout features included high ceilings accented by chandeliers, polished floors, a large kitchen with butler’s pantry, a separate office, a gym and a 20m lap pool.

SOLD: 64 Agnes St, The Range, sold for $1.1 million on June 3 through Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate. Picture: Contributed

10. 24 Cokas Ave, Meikleville Hill

Sitting atop a large 1224 sqm allotment, taking in the best ocean view the Capricorn Coast has to offer, this Meikleville Hill sold for $1.1 million on October 28 through RMW Property Agents.

The luxurious two-storey home included five bedrooms, three bathrooms and featured multiple spacious living areas and amazing northerly views.