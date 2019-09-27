Million dollar man wins $1M in travel

JOHN Phillips was standing in line at Woolworths on Thursday afternoon when he got a call - he had just won $1 million worth of travel giveaways from Trip A Deal, part of a nationwide NewsCorp competition which received over 450,000 entries.

“Hang on, mate. I’ll grow another leg so you can pull it,” he shot back.

Despite the caller’s protests, Mr Phillips, a retired Rockhampton teacher, would need more convincing.

The caller - Trip A Deal co-founder Norm Black - called him back three hours later and after another call to organise a trip to the business’ Byron Bay office today (Friday), Mr Phillips was sold.

Passing his neighbour this morning as she mowed her lawn, Mr Phillips cranked down the window and announced “you’re looking at the million dollar man”.

“I can’t stop laughing,” he said.

“I’ve never seen so many people with smiles on their faces when they look at me.”

Million dollar man - John Phillips, retired teacher has won $1 million worth of Trip A Deal travel.

Mr Phillips entered the competition on a whim, just for a “bit of fun”, and committed to looking for the code in each copy of The Morning Bulletin and sending through his details.

Next Monday, Mr Phillips and his wife Valerie will be flown to Trip A Deal’s head office at Byron Bay, where the couple will be presented with the whopping cheque and filled in on all the finer details.

The couple are parents to a daughter, Deb, and grandparents to Amy (a flight attendant) and Zoe (a zoologist in South Africa), and have received a few ideas from each on where they could jet off to.

Inspired by their daughter’s travels, they hope to visit the beautiful green hills of Scotland and their granddaughter in South Africa - hopefully kicking back in business class.

A holiday to New Zealand is also on their list.

With $200,000 to spend each year over five years, the couple plan to treat family with the priceless gift of travel to make their own memories.

The only time the pair left Australia was while they both worked as teachers and Mr Phillips was offered a teaching position at Nauru with the Commonwealth Government.

“And we went to Tasmania,” Mrs Phillips laughed.