Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Million-dollar marijuana haul seized in police raid

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
8th Jul 2020 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

HUNDREDS of cannabis plants, worth to almost $1 million in street value, have been seized by police during a raid on a property south of Brisbane.

Logan police executed a search warrant on a property on Ferguson street in Yatala at around 9.30am last Wednesday, July 1.

There they allegedly found 369 cannabis plants growing in a shed and in the bush.

Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media
Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media

The drugs have an estimated street value of close to $920,000, police say.

Hundreds of marijuana plants found on a Queensland property. Picture: supplied
Hundreds of marijuana plants found on a Queensland property. Picture: supplied

Police have charged a 59-year-old Yatala man with one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things used in connection of a drug offence.

He is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 16.

Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media
Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media


Originally published as Million-dollar marijuana haul seized in police raid

More Stories

crime editors picks marijuana police investigation raids

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: 89 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 89 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        • 8th Jul 2020 9:30 AM
        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        • 8th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
        Fields, selections for Rockhampton greyhound races

        premium_icon Fields, selections for Rockhampton greyhound races

        Greyhounds 10 races on tonight’s program.

        • 8th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
        Police are investigating ‘suspicious’ car fire

        premium_icon Police are investigating ‘suspicious’ car fire

        Crime The vehicle, a silver Toyota Rav4, was found engulfed in flames near Bouldercombe...