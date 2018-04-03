Millionaires sum up influence of late Rocky maths teacher

FOND MEMORIES: Yeppoon's Kiddy Bolger has a laugh at the fact he couldn't access The Morning Bulletin's website while overseas as it was deemed inappropriate.

FOND MEMORIES: Yeppoon's Kiddy Bolger has a laugh at the fact he couldn't access The Morning Bulletin's website while overseas as it was deemed inappropriate. Melinda Siegmeier. ms11-0610-4

TWO technology entrepreneurs have shared the early influence of a beloved Rockhampton teacher and "brilliant man”, who died last week.

Kidwell "Kiddy” Bolger taught at the North Rockhampton High School and Rockhampton Grammar School, along with writing columns for The Morning Bulletin and co-authored a book about growing up in Rockhampton.

Kiddy died on March 26 aged 80.

Co-authors Delroi and Kiddy Bolger. CHRIS ISON

Shark Tank judge Steve Baxter and CommsDay Hall of Fame inductee Bevan Slattery shared with The Bulletin how they knew Kiddy, referring to him as a "seriously brilliant mathematician” and "special man”.

Steve wrote: "I never had him for a teacher other than for one or two classes when he substituted. Our families were close, my elder sister was good friends with his eldest daughter.”

Steve Baxter speaking in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK080317abaxter2

Meanwhile, Bevan was able to shed some light into what it was like being one of Kiddy's students.

"In the '80s at North Rocky High we were so fortunate to have a cadre of teachers who were not just teachers, but passionate authorities of their chosen disciplines who engaged with, and were greatly respected by their students,” the class of 1988 graduate said.

"This cadre included Colin Lindsay, Don Waterson, Beth Cummings, Nobby Drillis, Robert Fischer, Marion Illich, Tom Susans to name just some of the many - and of course Kiddy Bolger.”

"Kiddy Bolger's ability to transfer his deep knowledge of maths to his students was a real gift. But in his class like life, there were no free passes.

"Over the years I copped a fair few pieces of flying chalk and an occasional blackboard duster when not paying attention.

"Kids today would be horrified at the prospect, but this was a different time and frankly it worked.”

Bevan admitted he was "a challenging student to say the least”, but Kiddy was able to keep his attention and drove him to want to "show it to him” come exam time.

"I remember getting an exam paper back in which I got an almost perfect mark and to say I was excited,” he said.

"I looked up at him with a grin that said 'huh - I showed you!' and noticed he had a cheeky smirk in the corner of his mouth as he peered over his glasses that said 'I played you perfectly'.

"He knew my buttons and played me all along to get my best, not by being my favourite, but by doing what was needed.

"Well played Mr Bolger and thank you,” Bevan said

Former North Rockhampton High School mates Bevan Slattery and Stephen Baxter when they sold PIPE Networks in 2009.

Just as Kiddy stuck in Bevan and Steve's memories, Kiddy remember Bevan quite well.

Bevan shared with The Bulletin an email Kiddy sent him in 2012. In it, Kiddy wrote:

"How could I ever forget you, Bevan. You were awarded the Bolger Gold Medal for being the bane on my existence.

"You could always talk your way out of anything, especially for inconsequential things like not doing homework.

"You would then have a come-back whereby I would have a laugh and then rush out of the room before I pee-ed myself laughing.”

Kiddy's sense of humour and excellent memory recall was evident in his Tuesday weekly columns he wrote for The Bulletin up until April 2015 when he had to put his pen, or keyboard, away due to ill health.

His columns varied from stories about playing rugby league in Rockhampton as a boy, to making home-made sledges out of scrap material, mathematics and Mozart. He even wrote one from the viewpoint of his dog:

"I know a thing about computers as I often sit on his lap, so I thought that I should give you the drum. My master has a poncy name and he thought that I should have a poncy name too.

"He named me Cosi fan tutti; how poncy is that?”

As Kiddy's students share there memories of their former mathematics teacher in Facebook groups, his family and friends farewelled the former Lammermoor Beach resident at a ceremony in Yeppoon on Thursday.

Bevan was unable to attend as he was in America at the time.

However, he passed on this final message:

"Thank you Mr Bolger for putting up with me, pushing me and for no free passes,” Bevan said.