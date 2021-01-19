Millions available to ‘modernise’ key CQ industries

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with apprentices Damien Broom and Nat Smith in Rockhampton

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with apprentices Damien Broom and Nat Smith in Rockhampton

Manufacturers in the Capricornia region with shovel-ready projects to increase their productivity and grow jobs are being reminded to apply for a Manufacturing Modernisation Fund (MMF) grant.

Businesses will be able to apply for between $100,000 and $1 million to invest in new technology, as past of the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 ‘comeback’ scheme.

“Applications close January 21, so I’m calling for all eligible local businesses to make sure they’ve looked into how this program could help them grow and deliver more local jobs,” MP Michelle Landry said.

“We want to help take hard-working manufacturers like those in Central Queensland to the next level, because we know if they prosper our community prospers.

“By helping our manufacturers become more competitive, we not only create more direct jobs, but jobs in businesses right along the supply chain – from our farmers to our truckies.”

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said the MMF round two was a key element of the government’s $1.5 billion Modern Manufacturing Strategy.

“In these uncertain times, we’re giving manufacturing businesses the confidence and certainty they need to invest in themselves to deliver new and innovative products and services,” he said.

“We want to deliver more products for Australians, and beyond that, we want to open up more opportunities for manufacturers to take on the world with their top quality products.”

Round one of the MMF in April resulted in the government investing $48.3 million into nearly 200 projects valued at more than $215 million.

These projects are expected to create about 2,600 new jobs.

The National Manufacturing Priorities are Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing; Food and Beverage; Medical Products; Recycling and Clean Energy; Defence; and Space.

Applications for Round Two of the MMF will be open until 21 January 2021.

For more information on the MMF, including how to apply, visit business.gov.au/mmf.