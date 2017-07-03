Millions committed to major Rockhampton Airport upgrade

Gladstone Airport offers the perfect backup to Rockhampton's FIFO bid to the Adani Carmichael Mine

COUNCIL will commit $2 million to upgrade the Rockhampton Airport tarmac, making it more resilient to floods.

Mayor Margaret Strelow released her draft 2017/18 Budget last week, which includes the funds to elevate and resurface the runway.

Cr Strelow said Rockhampton Regional Council would commit about $8 million to the upgrades over two years, but they had also applied for grant funding from the Federal Government.

If successful, the grant would allow them to build to a higher standard and in one sitting.

The airport was closed for several days due to flooding in April this year, with 1400m to 1500m of runway affected.

Cr Strelow last week said Rockhampton's bid to become a FIFO hub for Adani's Carmichael Mine was also a "very bold and strategic move” for council's airport business.

Other budget highlights included the completion of "transformational projects”, including the Gracemere Library, Riverbank Redevelopment, Cedric Archer Park and the playground as part of the Kershaw Gardens redevelopment.

"This is a very financially responsible budget, our cash at bank is strong, our debt remains fundamentally unchanged,” Cr Strelow said.

"It's still around $154 million, so we haven't increased our debt... or reduced our cash below a sensible level to be able to keep rates modest.

"That's our big point, and we are looking forward to reassessment from Queensland Treasury Corporation, because we know our prudent management of budget is getting attention for all the right ways from the Queensland Government.”

Councillors are expected to adopt the budget on July 11.