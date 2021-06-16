Millions for road upgrades across Flynn

Six councils across the Flynn electorate will cash in on millions of dollars in road upgrades as part of the Federal Government’s Roads to Recovery Program.

Federal Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd said the funding would allow councils across the region to progress a number of high priority projects, using local knowledge to deliver the best local roads.

Councils in Flynn will receive the following quarterly payment:

 Banana Shire Council – $1,395,703

 Bundaberg Regional Council – $239,980

 Central Highlands Regional Council – $1,262,625

 Gladstone Regional Council – $709,427

 North Burnett Regional Council – $374,000

 South Burnett Regional Council – $265,001

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister Kevin Hogan said the Australian Government had committed an additional $100 million per year to the Roads to Recovery Program from 2019–20, as part of the Local and State Government Road Safety Package announced in the 2019–20 Budget.

“From 2013–14 to 2023–24, the Government will provide $6.2 billion under the Roads to Recovery Program, with an ongoing commitment of $500 million each year following,” Mr Hogan said.

“We are investing in infrastructure nationwide in order to lay the foundations for economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Assisting local councils to maintain and improve roads under their jurisdiction is a big part of that, which is why we are also funding a $2.5 billion Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program and the bringing forward of $1.3 billion of the 2021–22 Financial Assistance Grant payment.”

Mr Hogan said Roads to Recovery investments delivered safer roads in local government areas throughout the country.

“The Australian Government supports local governments to provide vital infrastructure and services through a range of programs,” he said.

“This support includes Financial Assistance Grants and the Bridges Renewal, Black Spot, Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity, Roads to Recovery and Local Roads and Community Infrastructure programs.

Originally published as Millions for road upgrades across Flynn