Budget Breakdown: $788 million for Rocky, Yeppoon projects

Rockhkampton Mayor Margaret Strelow inspects some of the art works in storage at the art gallery because there is not enough gallery space to display them all.

BEING overcrowded with amazing works without enough room to put them on full time display has garnered the Rockhampton Art Gallery attention from the State Government.

The 2017 State Budget to be handed up today will include a $2 million investment for the proposed relocation of the city's popular and ever growing creative hub.

Earlier this year Rockhampton Regional Council estimated the full cost of relocating the Art Gallery to the SGIO building in Quay St at $16,000,000.

Another sector of the community has benefitted from the budget. Unfortunately it is due to growing numbers in ice addicts and domestic violence in the community.

The largest funding injection in child safety for Central Queensland in a decade is in the budget with $200 million set for across the state, according to Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

However, only $7.9 million of the $202.2 million of the Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion is in the 2017 Budget.

This is despite the fact construction is set to start at the end of the year.

Cyclone Debbie's wrath, which followed Cyclone Marcia, has led to more investment in infrastructure for natural disasters including $1.3 million out of $3.4 million for a new local disaster coordination centre at Yeppoon and $25 million towards the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

There is also $6.8 million out of $8.1 million to upgrade the high voltage central energy generation at Rockhampton Hospital.

