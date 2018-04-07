Millions in funding to fix CQ mobile blackspots

L-R Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig, Telstra North Queensland Area Manager Rachel Cliffe and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry at the new mobile phone tower at Mt Charmers last year. (Rachel is demonstrating the upload and download speeds through the new tower)

MOBILE communication issues across Capricornia are set to be addressed with the lastest $220 million funding from the Coalition Government.

The Mobile Black Spot Program identified Capricornia locations Clermont, Koumala, Yeppoon, and Emu Park as having coverage issues.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the new coverage would open doors for local businesses and the community, enabling them to access the same mobile services as those in major cities.

"The Coalition's Mobile Black Spot program is already delivering new or improved coverage to ten sites across Capricornia, which will see local businesses and residents in the area benefit from access to 21st century communications.

"This programme is vital to seeing our regional and rural communities reach their potential in a modern economy," Ms Landry said.

"Small businesses and families right across CQ are benefitting from improved telecommunications and I am thrilled to be able to deliver improvements to more areas."

Minister for Regional Communications, Bridget McKenzie said construction of the new mobile phone towers will get underway soon.

"We've committed $220 million to improve mobile black spots across our vast country. $60 million of this funding is targeting priority black spot areas with poor or no mobile coverage, like in Capricornia," Minister McKenzie said.

"Only the Coalition understands the importance of modern telecommunications for our regional communities, and has implemented a plan to deliver. I'm excited to reach this next milestone of the Mobile Black Spot Program and look forward to seeing the first base stations under this round completed later this year."

The Coalition Government's Mobile Black Spot Program is improving mobile coverage across Australia including along major regional transport routes, in small communities and at identified priority locations. More than 456 locations across Australia have already received new or improved coverage through rounds 1 and 2 of the program.

The base station rollout schedules for all three rounds of the program will be available on the Telstra, Optus and Vodafone websites.