Millions to be funded for soil, plant and waterway projects

TWO Central Queensland resources management groups will have a share in State Government funding of $5.58million aimed at improving and repairing Queensland's waterways, Great Barrier Reef, soil and plant life.

The money is being channelled into 13 independent natural resource management groups which are working on Queensland's waterways, Great Barrier Reef, soil and plant life.

The groups - the Fitzroy Basin Association and Desert Channels Queensland will receive a combined $1.63million on top of $1.05 millionthe State Government already has invested into projects to improve the region's soil, plant life, and waterways.

Chief executive officer of Desert Channels Group Leanne Kohler said the group was working to improve land and waterways ravaged by drought and floods.

"Our project covers more than 140,000ha on the headwaters of the Diamantina River and adjoining the famed Combo waterhole that was ravaged by drought for five years and then subjected to floods in February2019 which scoured the landscape, destroyed fences and washed away stock,” she said.

"The project is investing in people and works to reduce wind, water and weed threats in the area to improve the land condition, riparian habitat and biodiversity, while maintaining profitability and preparing for changes in climate variability,” she said.

Seven field days, workshops and demonstrations to landholders and community members were already planned in the 18 months, which would help strengthen land management practices, MsKohler said.