Kevin Hanley leaves court on day one of his murder trial
Crime

Millmerran murder trial: 'I shot him, I killed him'

Anton Rose
by
20th Nov 2018 2:05 PM | Updated: 21st Nov 2018 7:09 AM
A CROWN prosecutor has opened the murder trial against Kevin Patrick Hanley with a stunning claim about what he said to police just after the 2016 shooting of Matthew Morcus in Cypress Gardens near Millmerran.

Telling jurors Mr Morcus died because Hanley "shot him intentionally" Crown Prosecutor Mark Green revealed the Supreme Court would hear from a number of witnesses who saw an altercation between Mr Morcus and Hanley.

"You'll hear he (Hanley) told police that 'I didn't mean to kill the c*** I was just gonna shoot him in the leg because that's what he's like, I shot him, I killed him, I didn't mean to do that, I didn't mean to go that f***ing far'," Mr Green said.

Mr Green told the court how the Crown will allege a confrontation at the Millmerran Bowls Club sparked the late night incident that left 46-year-old Mr Morcus dead.

"You'll hear from (a witness) that she saw Hanley holding something in his hand as he was walking though this path, it was fairly dark and she thought he had grabbed a stick to help walk through the track," he said.

"But when they got to the residence Mr Hanley told her to wait as he approached the doorway.

Historic photo of Matthew David Morcus in 2009. Morcus was shot dead in Millmerran 13 October 2016
Historic photo of Matthew David Morcus in 2009. Morcus was shot dead in Millmerran 13 October 2016 Toowoomba Chronicle

"She will tell you it is only at that point, with Hanley approaching door, that she saw what he had was a rifle or a gun of some kind."

The court also today heard from Mr Morcus' father, Alphonsus, who gave evidence about a conversation he had with the accused Hanley not long after the incident.

Hanley's defence barrister Michael Copley said he had gone there looking for an answer as the father of the deceased man.

Kevin Patrick Hanley leaving court on day one of his murder trial
Kevin Patrick Hanley leaving court on day one of his murder trial Anton Rose

"I put it to you (Hanley) told you that there was a bit of an argument and the next thing the gun went off," Mr Copley said.

"Yes," Alphonsus Morcus replied.

The trial before Justice Martin Burns continues.

Toowoomba Chronicle

