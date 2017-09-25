MIMCO makes surprise Rocky store announcement

MIMCO has announced it is coming to Stockland Rockhampton.

FIRST H&M, now MIMCO.

Rockhampton fashion lovers' patience was rewarded two-fold as Stockland finally announced H&M would open November 2.

In a surprise move, they also let slip much-loved Melbourne brand MIMCO would open a store in the centre before Christmas.

The new store will bridge the more than 1200km gap between the Townsville and next closest, Maroochydore stores.

MIMCO has spread its luxury-designed purses, accessories and shoes, known for their hint of quirk, to more than 100 locations across Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Sleepwear brand Peter Alexander will also open before Christmas, with the major additions following the opening of Harris Scarfe, Universal Store and Emma & Roe in 2017.

MIMCO is part of the Country Road Group, which also includes the Politix, Trenery and Witchery labels.

A store manager job is already up for grabs, as well as sales assistant roles.

MIMCO have been contacted for further information on their Rockhampton store, which they are expected to provide later today.

More details to follow.