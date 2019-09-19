Mine dust crack down flagged

THE Construction Forestry Maritime Mining Energy Union has welcomed the State Government’s commitment to tighter controls on mine dust to protect mine workers.

On the eve of today’s Miners Memorial Day remembering mine victims, Mines Minister Anthony Lynham told parliament that the state would match new national recommended standards expected to be released by Safe Work Australia before the end of the year.

“The simplest way to prevent occupational lung diseases like black lung is to protect our miners from mine dust through the effective use of engineering controls,” Dr Lynham said.

“As Queenslanders gather at Moura tomorrow (Thursday) for Miners’ Memorial Day, they have an assurance that this Government will support the lower workplace exposure standards that Safe Work Australia recommends.”

Queensland Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The current occupational exposure limit for respirable coal dust is 2.5mg per cubic metre.

Safe Work Australia is proposing this be reduced by 40 per cent to 1.5 mg/m3.

This commitment was the latest government reform to mine worker health and safety over the past three years which included extra powers for the mine safety regulator to issue fines without going to court for mine safety and health breaches, an increase in maximum court penalties to $4 million and sweeping changes to better prevent and detect black lung disease among coal workers and provide a safety net for affected workers including compulsory chest X-rays and special standards for medicos doing mine worker health checks.

CFMEU Mining & Energy Queensland District President Stephen Smyth said black lung was an insidious and deadly disease, taking years before symptoms started showing but once it took hold, it had a devastating impact.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland District president Stephen Smyth

“Not only does it affect the victim’s capacity to work and quality of life, treatment can be very expensive. This places a huge emotional and financial strain on families,” Mr Smyth said.

“The measures announced by the State Government are a step in the right direction. The Minister has recognised the problem and is genuinely committed to doing something about it.”

He said a properly resourced and effectively functioning regulator was needed to provide strong enforcement on the issue.

The CFMEU and the Black Lung Victims Group have been arguing for mining companies to contribute one cent per tonne, per week, levy into an Industry Assistance Fund which would provide lifelong health care and support for dust disease victims.

LNP Shadow Minister for Mines Dale Last said the measures didn’t go far enough and Labor should have backed his party’s call for a Parliamentary Inquiry into mine safety to understand the industry’s views about health and safety.

Mr Last was concerned that Queensland Government had slashed the state’s mine inspections in Queensland by more than 500 annually and the mining safety and health advisory committee had failed to meet because its membership did not meet Labor’s gender-balance requirements.

Miners memorial day

Date: September 19.

Why: Anniversary of the state’s worst mine disaster at Mount Mulligan in FNQ on September 19, 1921, when 75 miners died.

● Today is the 44th anniversary of the Kianga disaster near Moura, when 13 workers died.

● This year the 25th anniversary of 11 men dying at Moura No. 2 coalmine.