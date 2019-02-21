Menu
TIMELINE: Mine fatalities over the past 15 years

Zizi Averill
by
21st Feb 2019 7:39 PM
THIRTEEN fatalities have been recorded in Central Highlands region mines and quarries since 2007.

December 31, 2018: Allan Houston was fatally injured when his bulldozer overturned at BMA's Saraji Open Cut Coal Mine near Moranbah.

November 15, 2018: A worker was fatally injured at a quarry when he became entangled in the rotating tail drum of a conveyor belt at a site off the Peak Downs Highway at Wolfang, near Clermont.

July 29, 2018: The operator of an articulated dump truck died after losing control of the vehicle at a quarry near Collinsville.

August 5, 2017: Daniel Springer was fatally injured while carrying out repairs on a large excavator bucket. He was contractor with Independent Mining Services at BMA's Goonyella Riverside Mine.

August 30, 2016: Ian Hansen was fatally injured by a falling deck plate that he and other workers were removing at Glencore's Newlands Mine Coal Handling and Preparation Plant.

March 12, 2015: Laurie Donovan died after a vehicle rolled at BMA's Blackwater Mine

February 16, 2015 Stephen Cave died when a tyre on a large mining truck exploded at Anglo American's Dawson Coal Mine southeast of Moura.

December 11, 2014: Ian Downes was crushed when a wall collapsed at Anglo American's underground Grasstree Coal Mine near Middlemount.

May 6, 2014: Paul McGuire was asphyxiated by a noxious atmosphere in Anglo Coal's Grasstree mine.

June 5, 2012: Sean Scovell died after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt at Moranbah South Quarry, operated by MCG Quarries.

December 18, 2010: Wayne McDonald died after a tyre catastrophically failed causing an explosion at Foxleigh Open Cut Coal Mine near Middlemount.

June 20, 2009: John Barker died when the ute he was driving collided with a piece of heavy machinery at BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance's open cut Blackwater Mine.

Jason BleePhoto Contributed Contributed

April 9, 2007: Jason Blee died after being pinned by a shuttle car against the mine wall at Anglo American's Moranbah North Coal Mine.

*Information taken from the independent Mine Accident Database website and Queensland Government's Business Queensland site.

