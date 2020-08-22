Mine inquiry announces second round of public hearings

THE second tranche of public hearings as part of the Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry will start next month.

It comes after the first round of hearings, which focused on the role of the Mines Inspectorate and industry, finished up this week.

An inquiry spokeswoman said the second tranche of hearings would explore Grosvenor Mine, both the 27 methane exceedances at longwalls 103 and 104 between July 1 2019 and May 5 2020, and the serious accident on May 6.

“The Board is of the view that the logical progression of the inquiry means that the methane exceedances at Grosvenor should be dealt with firstly, leading into the evidence concerning the serious accident,” she said.

A spokeswoman for Resources Safety and Health Queensland said an investigation into the Grosvenor blast was ongoing.

The hearings will start on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Court 17 of the Brisbane Magistrates Court, and will continue until all relevant evidence has been called.

Depending on the availability of relevant reports, there may be some days when the inquiry does not sit, to ensure all parties have the opportunity to properly consider the material.

Written submissions in relation to this first tranche of evidence are now sought from the parties with leave to appear.

Information can continue to be provided to the Executive Director at the Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry via: info@coalminesinquiry.qld.gov.au, noting there needs to be sufficient time afforded to investigate any leads of inquiry.