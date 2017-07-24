27°
Mine staff turn to China for owed cash

Kerri-Anne Mesner | 24th Jul 2017 5:57 AM
IN LIMBO: Former Cook Colliery workers Phil Wells, Alex Green, Darren Morrow, Chris Smithers, Eldon Alley, Wayne Bradshaw and Keith Armstrong with ALP Federal Workplace Minister Lisa Chesters.
IN LIMBO: Former Cook Colliery workers Phil Wells, Alex Green, Darren Morrow, Chris Smithers, Eldon Alley, Wayne Bradshaw and Keith Armstrong with ALP Federal Workplace Minister Lisa Chesters.

FEDERAL legislation needs to be changed to stop foreign-owned companies without other assets in Australia buying up businesses then leaving workers in limbo when they get into trouble.

This was the sentiment of a handful of former Cook Colliery employees who spoke with ALP Workplace shadow minister Lisa Chesters last week.

The eight workers agreed that legislation was also needed to allow stood-down workers to apply for new jobs without breaching contracts, or access their entitlements or income protection insurance.

They said during the eight weeks they were stood down by Caledon Coal this year after water inundated the long wall, they could not access their superannuation, income protection insur- ance, or get another job. Many had to use up their annual and sick leave to pay the bills.

Ten weeks after Caledon Coal was put into administration in May, and most of 180 mine employees have not received their entitlements and very few have a new job. None has secured a permanent job.

They feel the only hope for securing them is for the Federal Government to put pressure on the Chinese Government.

Caledon Coal is owned by Guangdong Rising Assets Management, a Chinese Government-owned business that has investments in areas including electronic information, and environment protection.

Cook Colliery's former workers said their managers would advise them regularly at staff meetings that the Chinese Government was funding the operations, paying wages and electricity bills, because the mine was not covering costs.

"I'm meeting with these (Cook Colliery) guys to see what I can do to get what they are entitled to and what reforms are needed," Ms Chesters said.

"It's pretty heartbreaking what's happened to these workers and the fact that they are now fighting for their basic entitlements.

"But it's a reflection of what's happening in the mining industry across Central Queensland.

"We've got these multinational companies really using bully boy tactics to go their workers.

"Time and time again, we are seeing secure, full-time jobs lost, companies using labour hire to replace full- time, secure jobs or we are seeing bad behaviour, bad HR practices where workers again, lose everything."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
